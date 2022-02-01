Pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday night.
About 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened at Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards.
A man believed to be in his 50s was taken to University Medical Center where he died. Police said a large pick-up truck hit the man who walked into oncoming traffic. The pedestrian was inside the crosswalk but against the light.
Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated. Neither impairment nor speeding were considered factors in this crash.
The man killed will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
