LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the northeast valley on Sunday night.
About 8:38 p.m. on March 14, police said an unknown vehicle was driving west on Lake Mead Boulevard at Lincoln Road, near Lamb Boulevard, and hit a Hispanic man who was crossing the street.
A passer-by saw the person in the street and called 9-1-1, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. Police described the vehicle involved as a dark gray metallic car.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Las Vegas police blocked Lake Mead in both directions between Moonlight Drive and Gateway Road for police investigation.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. The crash marks the 21st traffic-related fatality for Metro's jurisdiction in 2021.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.