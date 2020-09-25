LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was killed in crash with a vehicle Friday morning in Henderson.
Henderson Police said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 25 on eastbound St. Rose Parkway east of Raiders Way.
HPD said a 2014 white Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on St. Rose when it hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the Charger stayed at the scene, HPD said. The driver did not show signed of impairment.
Eastbound St. Rose was closed as police investigated. The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
The crash marks the sixth crash-related fatality for 2020 in Henderson's jurisdiction.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call HPD at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
