LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. June 3 at 3625 Boulder Highway. Police said a man was hit by a car and was pronounced dead on scene.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Boulder Highway from Dalhart Avenue to US 95 was closed for investigation. Police said to expect delays.
The investigation is ongoing.
