LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened just after 4:15 a.m. near Rancho Drive and Rainbow Boulevard, near Santa Fe Station. Gordon said a pedestrian in the area walked into the travel lanes and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead, Gordon said. The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
The driver involved stayed at the scene. Gordon said impairment was not suspected.
Northbound Rancho north of Rainbow was closed for police investigation. Police advised avoiding the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.