LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was injured Monday night following a crash near the Las Vegas Strip.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Joe W. Brown Drive and Sahara Avenue around 6:48 p.m. on Jan. 3 for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police said a man was struck by a large vehicle that left the scene. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with significant injuries, police said.
LVMPD said vehicle parts found at the scene indicate the car involved was possibly a white 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said the vehicle is missing several front chrome grill pieces and possibly has windshield damage.
Sahara Avenue was closed to westbound traffic during police investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
