LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a suspected DUI crash west of the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Dec. 27 on W. Flamingo Road, west of Calle San Remo near Decatur Boulevard. Police said a gold 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west on Flamingo when the driver failed to yield, hitting a pedestrian in the marked crosswalk.
LVMPD said the pedestrian, identified as a 40-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen, identified by police as 42-year-old Charity Graham, displayed signs of impairment and was booked into Clark County Detention Center. According to court records, Graham's first court hearing was set for Monday afternoon.
LVMPD said the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.