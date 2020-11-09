LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 2000 block of Paradise Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue.
Additional details of the crash weren't immediately available. Police said both lanes of Paradise were closed for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.