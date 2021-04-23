LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car in the central valley Friday morning.
LVMPD said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. April 23 near Flamingo Road and Escondido Street, near Maryland Parkway. Police said a pedestrian was talked outside of a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. LVMPD investigators are at the scene.
Flamingo was shut down in both directions from Tamarus to Maryland Parkway as police investigated.
