Auto-pedestrian crash near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

Auto-pedestrian crash near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway on April 23, 2021. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car in the central valley Friday morning.

LVMPD said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. April 23 near Flamingo Road and Escondido Street, near Maryland Parkway. Police said a pedestrian was talked outside of a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. LVMPD investigators are at the scene.

Flamingo was shut down in both directions from Tamarus to Maryland Parkway as police investigated.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.