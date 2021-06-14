LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hit by a car in the east Las Vegas Valley Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. June 14 at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. Gordon said a pedestrian was crossing Nellis when they were hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected, Gordon said.
Southbound Nellis was closed between Vegas Valley and Woodland Avenue for police investigation.
