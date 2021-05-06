LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died following an auto-pedestrian crash on Sept. 8, 2020. According to Las Vegas police's traffic section, he was pronounced dead on March 12, 2021, several months after the crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Matthew Raymond Ugarte, 16. He died of blunt-force trauma, which was ruled an accident.
His death marks the 103rd traffic-related fatality of 2020.
ORIGINAL STORY (SEPT. 8, 2020)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning fatal crash near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
About 1 a.m. on September 8, officers responded to a crash in the area of East Carey Avenue and Bledsoe Lane where a man was found hit by a truck.
Officers discovered the pedestrian was running outside the crosswalk and in the roadway. He was hit by a 2020 GMC Sierra driving eastbound by a 23-year-old man from Las Vegas.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
His death was not counted immediately as a traffic-related fatality, pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.