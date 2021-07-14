LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died after they were hit by a car late Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. July 13 on Fremont Street north of Oakey Boulevard.
Initially, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital "several hours" later, Gordon said.
The driver of the vehicle involved stopped at the scene and impairment was not suspected, Gordon said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
