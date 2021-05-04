LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by an RTC bus in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Misael Parra said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. May 4 at the intersection of Sahara and Eastern avenues.
Parra said a pedestrian was hit by a small RTC bus. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital. Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead after they were transported to the hospital.
Police shut down the intersection of Sahara and Eastern for investigation. It was unclear how long the intersection would be closed, but Parra estimated it would be closed for at least an hour.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
