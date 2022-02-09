LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the east valley on Wednesday.
About 9 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said a 2016 Kia Sedona was traveling northbound on Sandhill Road near Wyoming Avenue when the driver hit a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was possibly standing or walking on Sandhill when they were hit.
The pedestrian was taken to a Sunrise Trauma in critical condition. Police previously said the pedestrian had died from their injuries. However, on Thursday morning, police said the pedestrian remained in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the Kia stayed on scene and was not suspected of driving under the influence.
Sandhill was expected to remain closed between Sahara Avenue and Wyoming for the investigation.
Editor's note: LVMPD previously said the pedestrian died from their injuries. Police also said the Kia was driving southbound on Sandhill; LVMPD said Thursday that the car was driving northbound.
