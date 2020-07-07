LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically hurt after a hit-and-run crash in downtown Las Vegas Monday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards around 10:45 p.m. July 6.
LVMPD said a dark-colored Kia with three people was traveling west on Charleston when it went off the roadway, onto the sidewalk and hit a light pole. After hitting the pole, the Kia re-entered the roadway and hit a pedestrian crossing in a crosswalk at Charleston and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Police said the Kia fled the scene and pulled into 333 E. Charleston. The male driver and the two male passengers ran from the vehicle and are still outstanding as of Tuesday morning.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Police said the pedestrian is in critical condition.
The intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston was closed while police investigated.
