LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was critically injured after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. March 11 on South Eastern Avenue north of Rochelle Avenue. Police said a black 2018 BMW X5 was turning left from Rochelle to travel north on Eastern. A pedestrian was standing on the raised median on Eastern outside a marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman, entered the path of the BMW and the BMW hit the woman.
Police said the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, LVMPD said.
LVMPD the pedestrian was suspected of being impaired. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
