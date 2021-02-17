LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically injured after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Feb. 17 on Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue. Gordon said a Toyota traveling southbound and hit the pedestrian "at or very close to" the intersection.
Gordon said the pedestrian involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Southbound traffic on Boulder Highway was closed at English Avenue for investigation. Gordon said traffic is being diverted either west on English or north on Boulder Highway. Travelers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.