PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- A Pahrump student was arrested after bringing a knife to school and threatening other students, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Tyler Jackson, 18, was arrested on multiple charges after police said he brought a knife to Pahrump Valley High School on March 2.
NCSO Sgt. Ann Horak said school staff received multiple anonymous tips that Jackson had brought a knife to school. When Jackson was called to the school's office, the 6-inch knife fell out of Jackson's sweatshirt pocket, according to police.
It was later learned that Jackson brandished the knife in front of two juveniles at school and threatened them with the knife, Horak said.
Jackson was arrested and booked into Nye County Detention Center, Horak said. Jackson was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse.
(1) comment
Guy looks like he’s stoned on some illegal drugs !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.