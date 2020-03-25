LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night.
In a short Facebook post, NCSO said it happened on the 1000 block of Warehouse in Pahrump. One officer was shot and being taken to UMC Trauma in unknown condition. The suspect was shot and died, they said.
Detectives are on scene for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.