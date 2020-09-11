LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Pahrump man was sentenced 18 years to life after he and his brother stabbed and bludgeoned their mother to death.
Michael Wilson, 19, was sentenced after the July 2018 killing of his mother, Dawn Liebig. Wilson will be eligible for parole after 18 years in prison.
District Attorney Chris Arabia said because Wilson was 17 at the time of the murder, he was not eligible for a life sentence without parole under Nevada Law. Arabia said given the limitations of the law, his office believes it was a just outcome.
“This was a truly heinous crime and we hope that this sentence helps with the closure process and pays respect to the memory of Ms. Liebig,” Arabia said.
Wilson and Dakota Salvidar, 19, admitted to stabbing and beating Liebig with a hammer before burying her in a shallow grave. According to an arrest report, Salvidar "admitted that he and Michael Wilson murdered Dawn because they couldn’t take her complaining, and justified by saying that she wanted to be with her deceased sister."
Salvidar is still awaiting sentencing, but Arabia said the District Attorney's office will pursue the same life sentence as Wilson.
