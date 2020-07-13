LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Ohio woman was arrested in Las Vegas after she allegedly killed her husband and fled the state.
Warren County Sheriff's Office said Stormy Daniele Nicole Delehanty, 28, was arrested July 11 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's Criminal Apprehension Team. According to an arrest report, Delehanty was arrested at Boulder Station Casino just before 9 a.m. Saturday.
WCSO said officers received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. July 6 of a deceased male at a residence in Loveland, Ohio. Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Roman B. Roshehupkin and named his wife Delehanty a suspect in the investigation.
Before her arrest in Las Vegas, Delehanty was last seen July 9 in Utah, according to WCSO. The same day, the sheriff's office filed a warrant for her arrest.
WCSO said Delehanty will be held at Clark County Detention Center until she's extradited back to Ohio.
