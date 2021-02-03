LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an officer was injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting Wednesday.
Captain Jamie Prosser with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said about 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, the suspect entered The Range 702 gun range in the 6000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Russell Road.
He "began to cause a disturbance," Prosser said, and was asked to leave. Several citizens inside the gun range followed the man out into the parking lot where they awaited Metro officers.
When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man verbally, but he refused to come to them, Prosser said.
When an officer approached, the man pulled out a screwdriver and "violently attacked" the officer.
Three citizens and the officer's partner fired multiple rounds, striking him. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The officer was taken to University Medical Center where they were undergoing treatment, but is listed as stable.
"I would just like to take a moment to remind everyone the dangers of this job, of being a police officer, and we would also like to thank good citizens that step in and help us in our time of need," Prosser said.
I was there when the shooting happened only the police officer shot the suspect no other citizens shot the suspect the officer did not use a gun that was authorized by Metro Police he had a Uzi that killed a guy I will be posting this on all social media so nobody is being lied to Metro murdered a black man
