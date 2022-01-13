LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a fatal crash involving a Henderson police vehicle in the southeast valley on Wednesday night.
About 7:46 p.m. on Jan. 12, police responded to the area of Boulder Highway and Tulip Falls Drive, near Gibson Road.
An on-duty Henderson Police Department vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck a female pedestrian. LVMPD said the woman was wearing dark clothing and walking outside of a marked crosswalk.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene, LVMPD said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman once next of kin is notified.
Boulder Highway was shut down in both directions for the investigation. The death marks the 5th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2022.
HPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.
The department identified the officer involved as Sgt. Francis Shipp. He has been with the Henderson Police Department since 2001.
