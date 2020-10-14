UPDATE: The officer involved in the east valley shooting on Monday morning has been identified.
Officer Curtis Paul, 27, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave after the shooting at 3500 Villa Knolls North Drive, pending administrative review.
Paul has been with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police since 2017. He is assigned to the Southeast Area Command.
ORIGINAL STORY (OCT. 12): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley Monday morning.
According to LVMPD Capt. Sasha Larkin, officers were called to an apartment complex near Tropicana and Pecos at about 3:08 a.m. for a disturbance.
While investigating the disturbance, officers encountered a person who had an outstanding temporary protective order that was in need of service, police said.
While working on that, a male approached the officers and fired shots in their direction.
One of the officers returned fire on the man, who fled on foot.
According to police, during the pursuit, the subject returned fire on the officers again. Officers returned fire while taking cover.
The suspect is still outstanding, police said. This is the 16th officer-involved shooting of 2020. The identity of the officer will be released after 48 hours.
