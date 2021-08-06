UPDATE: Three suspects who were arrested in a Aug. 1 homicide in Cathedral Canyon south of Pahrump allegedly beat, handcuffed and tortured the suspect for hours before throwing his body off a cliff and shooting at it, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
The NCSO has identified the victim as Roy Jaggers, 27, from Las Vegas and said his death was caused by gunshot wounds in a homicide.
In a video press release on Thursday, Nye County Sheriff David Boruchowitz said the homicide was motivated by Pate's belief that the victim had hurt her child.
Heather Pate, 27, and her boyfriend Kevin Dent, 36, were arrested Sunday night on charges of murder after detectives exercised search warrants on their vehicles and residences. Police said evidence was seized from the residences and vehicles of the suspects.
Detectives also identified 37-year-old Brad Mehn, Pate's friend and ex-boyfriend, as an additional suspect and executed a search warrant on his residence. Mehn was taken into custody on State Route 160 near Pahrump and then led detectives to the murder weapon, the captain said.
The NCSO investigation found that once Pate and Dent had allegedy transported Jaggers to Nye County, they tortured him for several hours before dumping his body in Cathedral Canyon.
"Upon arriving in Nye County, they met men who led them to an area in the desert where they tortured Jaggers over multiple hours, utilizing numerous different weapons. After they finished torturing Jaggers, they drove him to Cathedral Canyon approximately 25 miles away, where they threw him off the cliff wall into the gorge and susequently shot at him numerous times, ultimately killing him," Boruchowitz said.
All three suspects are being held without bail at the Nye County Detention Center.
