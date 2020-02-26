PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in Pahrump.
Nye County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Dahlia Street behind a Walmart. Police didn't say when the shooting happened or provide additional details of what led to the shooting.
NCSO said no officers or suspects were injured in the shooting. NCSO said "several people" were in custody.
Deputies on scene of an officer involved shooting on Dahlia. No officers injured. No suspects injured. Several people in custody. We will hold a press conference Friday at 0900. https://t.co/SZjCU0PbGl— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) February 26, 2020
Police said they'd provide more information on the incident in a press conference Friday morning.
