LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man that hasn't been seen or heard from since late December.
NCSO said friends of Kevin Klohr reported on Dec. 31, 2020 that Klohr hadn't been seen or heard from in several days. Nye County police conducted a welfare check and began and investigation.
According to police, Klohr was taken to a Henderson-area hospital on Dec. 23 by a neighbor. Hospital records show Klohr checked out of the hospital on Christmas Day, NCSO said. Police said Klohr has not returned home or been heard from since.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NCSO 775-751-7000 or via email at ncso-detectives@co.nye.nv.us.
