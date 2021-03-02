LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police on Tuesday night confirmed something the sister of a man who was murdered in 1992 did not expect.
“A detective is being assigned to reevaluate the case and make a determination whether any further follow up investigation is possible and/or warranted,“ said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Officer Alexander Cuevas.
This follows comments from Fred Steese, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering Gerard Soules in 1992. He served almost two decades in prison for the murder. After being officially declared innocent of the killing on Monday, Steese said he wanted to be a voice to pressure the police department to reopen the investigation.
"I think it's great. I've been trying to get them to reopen case for the victim's sister. Two murderers are walking around. There's two different DNAs that need to be tested. To my knowledge it's never even been ran," Steese said Tuesday night.
“I’m shocked,” said Kathleen Mary Soules Nasrey.
Nasrey is the sister of Soules. She told FOX5 on Tuesday night she did not expect the police department to even consider taking another look at the case.
The North Las Vegas Police Department did not give a timeframe of how long the “reevaluation” might take or what it will involve.
Nasrey said her brother was bludgeoned and stabbed to death in his North Las Vegas trailer. Soules was an acrobat at one point for Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Baily Circus. She said he then transitioned to working with pets and had a dog show at Circus Circus before he was murdered.
