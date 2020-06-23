LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police shot an armed man at Craig Ranch Regional Park Monday night.
According to NLVPD, officers arrived at the park around 4 p.m. Monday after reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound. When police arrived, NLVPD said the man pulled out a gun and threatened to commit suicide.
NLVPD said officers started using de-escalation tactics and evacuated the park. Negotiators reportedly encouraged the man to surrender, but he didn't put down his weapon and eventually stopped talking with police.
NLVPD said the man approached police with his gun raised. One officer fired a single shot at the man, NLVPD said.
The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, according to police. No officers were injured.
The identity of the man will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
