LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New body-worn camera footage shows the rescue of a baby from inside a hot car while the caretaker was allegedly gambling at a North Las Vegas casino, police said.
Mitchel Hooks, 39, was arrested on Friday, July 16, after police say he left a 1-year-old child inside a parked car at the Big Horn Casino near east Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street, according to North Las Vegas Police. Hooks faces charges of child abuse and leaving an unattended child in a vehicle.
In the video obtained by FOX5, NLVPD Sgt. Becky Salkoff is seen immediately giving water to the screaming baby in an attempt to cool him down.
"I know, baby," the woman coos as she tends to the child. "Come here."
Salkoff asks if an announcement can be made in the casino to get the owner of the car to come out. The woman later tells another first responder that she poured water on the child and that the child didn't have any air in the hot car.
Officer Osvaldo Cerda-Guzman also responded to the call.
The child was later taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
Police noted that the door to the vehicle was unlocked. A witness who parked next to the vehicle reported that there was a baby inside the car. It wasn't immediately clear how long the child was left unattended.
According to court records, Hooks posted bail on July 19. Hooks' next court appearance was set for Aug. 31.
