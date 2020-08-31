UPDATE: Police said they located the 64-year-old man, Eugene Johnson, who was reported missing Monday.
The North Las Vegas Police Department thanked everyone who assisted in locating him.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 64-year-old man.
Eugene Johnson, 64, was reported missing Monday. His family last saw him around 5 a.m. Johnson was last seen near his home in the 5900 block of Nuevo Leon Street, near Tropical and Valley in North Las Vegas.
Johnson is described as a Black male, about 5'11" and weighing 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in black jeans and a teal Carolina Panthers jersey with #19.
NLVPD said Johnson suffers from dementia and has a history of heart-related issues and strokes. Johnson does not have access to his medication, police said.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
