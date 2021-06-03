UPDATE (June 3) -- North Las Vegas police on Thursday, June 3 announced that three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting May 9 in the 100 block of E. Centennial.
According to a tweet from the department, 20-year-old Xavier Philpot, 21-year-old Eelyzjah Barnett and 18-year-old Jayln Barnett were arrested in connection with the incident.
The department said that all three arrestees face the following charges:
- Open murder with deadly weapon (1 count) (F)
- Attempt robbery with deadly weapon (1 count) (F)
- Conspiracy robbery (1 count) (F)
- Kidnapping (1 count) (F)
🚨Homicide Investigation Update!Recently, 20 y/o Xavier Philpot, 21 y/o Eelyzjah Barnett, & 18 y/o Jayln Barnett were taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that occurred May 9 at the 100 block of E Centennial in NLV. All were arrested & booked at NLVCCC. pic.twitter.com/CjIoqkWZIT— NLVPD (@NLVPD) June 3, 2021
Original story continues below:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was found dead in his car after a shooting Sunday night.
NLVPD said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. May 9 in a shopping plaza parking lot near E. Centennial Parkway and Goldfield Street.
Police found a man inside a sedan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man, who is believed to be in his late 20s, was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators said the man was parked in the parking lot when he was approached by two other men. One of the suspects got out a gun and shot the victim, then the suspects fled the scene, police said.
NLVPD said they don't believe the shooting was a random act of violence. Police said suspect or arrest information was not available as of Monday morning to protect the integrity of the case.
The victim was identified on May 12 as Jose Carlos Rodriguez, 31, from North Las Vegas. He died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NLVPD at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
