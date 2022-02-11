LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man riding his bicycle early Friday morning died after he was hit by a car, North Las Vegas police said.
NLVPD said the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Simmons Street north of Craig Road. NLVPD said a man in his 40s was riding his bicycle and was hit by a car. The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the bicyclist once next of kin is notified.
NLVPD said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. Police said it would be another 3 to 4 hours before the intersection and Simmons and Craig would reopen.
