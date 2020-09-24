LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man last Thursday, North Las Vegas Police said.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the shooting happened Sept. 17 in the 6000 block of Thornton Street, near Pecos Road and Tropical Parkway. Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Roy Logan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Cuevas said.
Logan was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Cuevas said through investigation, NLVPD arrested Brandon Welch in connection with the shooting. Welch faces a murder charge. His next court appearance was set for Oct. 8, according to court records.
(1) comment
black Crimes Matter!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.