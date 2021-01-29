LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a man found dead in a desert area on Monday.
NLVPD said officers were dispatched to N. Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Peterson Blvd. around 9 a.m. Jan. 25 after receiving a call about a person laying in the desert. Officers located a man between 25-35 years old, dead from unknown causes, NLVPD said.
NLVPD said due to environmental factors, more investigation was needed and police eventually determined the case was a homicide. NLVPD didn't say what kind of environmental factors were involved, though the Las Vegas Valley saw rain and some snow on Monday morning.
The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin is notified.
NLVPD continue to investigate. Police are looking for information about suspicious activity or vehicles seen in the area between the night of Jan. 24 through Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
