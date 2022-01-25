LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a suspicious device at a distribution center Tuesday morning.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said police were called around 5:46 a.m. about a suspicious package at a distribution center in the 5200 block of Sloan Lane, near Tropical Parkway.
Cuevas said the building was evacuated and police are on scene investigating. Cuevas said employees in the building were relocated to a nearby area and are currently sheltering in place.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.