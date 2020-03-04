NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.
According to spokesman Eric Leavitt, the incident happened near Lamb Boulevard, south of the Interstate 15.
****Breaking****Officers are working an officer involved shooting on Lamb south of the I-15. Please avoid the area. PIO enroute. Briefing will happen in a few hours after information gathered.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 4, 2020
Around 7:30 a.m. March 4, NLVPD was investigating a traffic collision near Van der Meer and Cheyenne when a man approached police, saying he had information about the incident. The man was identified as 26-year-old De Jahn Lee Washington.
Police said Washington smelled of alcohol and officers asked Washington to do a field sobriety test, as he had just exited his vehicle. Washington refused an ran back to his vehicle, police said.
Police pursued Washington to his vehicle, even attempting to remove Washington from the driver's seat, NLVPD said. An officer gave Washington commands to stop as he tried to put the vehicle in gear. An officer fired several rounds at Washington as the car drove toward police and Washington fled the scene, police said.
NLVPD said they pursued the vehicle on I-15 as Washington fled police. Washington reached 120 mph while fleeing, police said.
Washington eventually exited the freeway and rolled his vehicle on southbound Lamb Boulevard. Police said Washington fled to a nearby business where he was later taken into custody.
NLVPD said Washington faces charges including resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, and driver disobeying a peace officer, endangering others.
Police said they will release the identities of the officers involved within 72 hours.
