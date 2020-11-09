LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating an illegal shooting near Cheyenne and Simmons.
According to Officer Alex Cuevas, the call to an apartment complex at 3260 Fountain Falls was received about 9:30 a.m. SWAT was activated in the area about 12:30 p.m. During the incident, a female victim said her vehicle was shot at "multiple times" before a male suspect fled the scene.
Police executed a search warrant and discovered the suspect was not inside the apartment, Cuevas said.
"The public is not in any danger and the suspect is still outstanding," Cuevas said.
No other details were immediately available Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.