LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police investigated a homicide after an apparent battery Tuesday night.
NLVPD said officers were dispatched to the area of E. Tonopah Ave. and Princeton St. around 7:30 p.m. April 28. NLVPD had received reports of an injured person in the street.
Officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been the victim of a battery. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries, NLVPD said.
NLVPD said they had one person in custody Wednesday morning going through the booking process with charges pending. Additional details weren't immediately available.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call NLVPD at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
