LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police investigated a homicide Wednesday night.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of N. Scott Robinson Boulevard, near Alexander Road and Martin L. King Boulevard, around 6:45 p.m. March 3. Dispatch reported a call about a shooting in the area.
Officers found a man in his late 20s suffering a gunshot wound in the area. He was pronounced dead on scene, Cuevas said.
Cuevas said police are investigation but that they don't believe the shooting was a random act of violence. Suspect or arrest information was not available Thursday morning.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NLVPD at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
