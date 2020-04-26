LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help finding missing endangered man, Lawrence Sanders.
According to a release Sunday, Sanders, 37, was last seen April 22 near Stewart Avenue and Pecos Road.
"His family reports this is out of character for him," the release stated. "Sanders has emotional issues and is in need of medication, but does not have it with him."
Sanders is described as a 6'3" African-American man, about 150 pounds with short, black hair and goatee. According to police, he was last seen wearing blue overalls and a dark jacket.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.