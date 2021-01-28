LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in December.
Markelle Tavon Carter, 35, was arrested in connection with a shooting on Dec. 18, 2020. Carter faces an open murder charge, according to police.
🚨Homicide Investigation Update!— NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 25, 2021
Recently, 35-year-old Markelle Tavon Carter was taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that happened on December 18, 2020, in the area of Revere St & Brooks Ave in NLV. He was subsequently arrested and booked at the NLVCCC. pic.twitter.com/YUepw8nZRo
NLVPD said the shooting happened around 2:25 p.m. in the area of Revere Street and Brooks Avenue. NLVPD said a Black male adult believed to be in his 30s was deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound.
According to court records, Carter was not granted bail in a court hearing on Jan. 26. His next court date was set for Feb. 2.
