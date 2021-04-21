LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A house fire in North Las Vegas that left a child dead was ruled accidental.
North Las Vegas Deputy Fire Chief Gary Stover said the fire was ruled accidental during the investigation.
About 6:25 p.m. on April 13, NLVFD was called about a house on fire with a trapped child on the 3100 block of Webster Circle, near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. A 4-year-old boy was found in the house.
The boy was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, NLVFD said. Another child, a 10-year-old girl, was able to get out of the house.
Stover said smoke alarms were operational in the house and he urged families to check the smoke detectors in their house and go over an exit plan with the family in the event of a fire.
