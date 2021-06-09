LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at the Broadacres Marketplace Tuesday.
NLVFD's Nino Galloway said the department initially received a call about a smoke investigation around 1:15 p.m. June 8 near Broadacres, 2930 N. Las Vegas Boulevard.
When firefighters arrived, they saw the fire in the swap meet area and called for additional backup.
Firefighters knocked down the fire within 20 minutes after using about 2,000 gallons of water on the blaze, Galloway said.
The fire started in one stall but spread to other nearby stalls due to wind, Galloway said. Damage was estimated at $50,000.
Galloway said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that the fire was ruled accidental.
