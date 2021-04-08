NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Thursday evening.
According to North Las Vegas police, the crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Martin L. King Boulevard and Craig Road. NLVPD said a male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Craig approaching MLK with traffic stopped at a red light. Police said the motorcyclist went through the red light in the path of a Chevrolet SUV turning left on a solid green arrow. The motorcyclist hit the Chevrolet before hitting another car in the area, NLVPD said.
Police said the motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead on scene. NLVPD said its unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.
All travel lanes in the area except for Westbound Craig Road were closed for police investigation. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the motorcyclist once next-of-kin is notified.
