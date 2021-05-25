UPDATE (May 26) -- North Las Vegas Police said Shederic Hunter was found safely Wednesday.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find an elderly man reported missing on Monday.
Shederic Hunter, 75, was last seen about 10 p.m. on May 24 in the 1800 block of West Alexander Road, near Clayton Street.
He is described as a Black male, about 5'7" tall and 170 lbs.
He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a white tank top and red boxer shorts, police said. Hunter suffers from dementia and is diabetic.
According to police, he left behind his house slippers and may be barefoot. "He jumped out of a second story window and landed on rocks below. He is believed to be injured from the fall," police said.
Hospitals are asked to check for any John Does that may meet Hunter's description. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.
