LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Home Depot employee was shot on the job by two men, according to North Las Vegas police.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Home Depot in the 1200 block of Craig Road near Martin L. King Boulevard.
Arriving officers found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center, Cuevas said.
Police said two suspects entered the store and got into an altercation with an employee. During the altercation, the employee was shot once, Cuevas said.
The suspects left in a newer silver Ford Taurus with unknown California license plates. Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
