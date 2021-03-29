LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said a man died in a crash Monday morning after he ran a red light.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. March 29 at W. Carey Avenue and N. MLK Boulevard. Cuevas said a silver Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Carey approaching MLK at a high rate of speed and ran the red light. At the same time, a silver Mazda SUV was making a left-hand turn in the intersection from Carey to MLK.
The Honda's driver side front bumper hit the Mazda, causing it to spin, Cuevas said. The Honda also spun and hit a nearby COVID-19 information tent in a nearby parking lot.
No one in the COVID-19 information tent was hurt in the crash, Cuevas said. The driver of the Mazda, a man believed to be in his 60s, was taken to University Medical Center where he remains hospitalized, police said. The driver of the Honda, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said its unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, but they believe speed was a factor.
The coroner's officer will release the Honda driver's identity once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the NLVPD at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.