LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was critically injured and a suspect was killed following a police chase that shut down I-15 for several hours, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a carjacking led to a police chase, which ultimately injured one male NHP trooper.
During the incident, one trooper attempted to deploy "stop stick" spikes to stop the vehicle. At that time, the suspect hit the trooper with their vehicle. After that, police shot and killed the suspect.
The trooper remains in critical condition at University Medical Center, where he is "fighting for his life."
"It's definitely been a very difficult day," NHP Trooper Travis Smaka told FOX5. "My heart goes out to those families."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
#Breaking Hard closure on IR15/US 95 SB.— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 27, 2021
