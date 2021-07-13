LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. July 13 on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 17, which is near Seven Magic Mountains.
Smaka said two vehicles were on the shoulder of I-15 when one of the occupants was outside the vehicle. That man was hit by a tractor trailer, according to Smaka. He was life-flighted to University Medical Center in serious condition.
Smaka said there were conflicting descriptions of the tractor trailer involved, and it wasn't immediately clear if the victim was from the Las Vegas area.
The crash occurred in the shoulder, so Smaka said it shouldn't cause major delays.
